Reign Sign Forward Alan Quine

August 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed forward Alan Quine to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Quine, 29, most recently spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, recording 28 points with six goals and 22 assists in 39 regular season games. He also posted an assist in two appearances during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

During his nine-year professional career, Quine has suited up for 106 NHL games with the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames, as well as 324 AHL contests with Henderson, the Bakersfield Condors, Stockton Heat, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Grand Rapids Griffins. The Belleville, Ont. native has 267 career AHL points (90-177&7).

Quine's best offensive season came in 2014-15 when he posted a career-high 61 points for Bridgeport on 23 goals and 38 assists. The following year he was recognized as an AHL All-Star. Quine then spent the entire 2016-17 campaign in the NHL with the Islanders, posting 18 points on five goals and 13 helpers. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward also had an exceptional season with Stockton in the shortened 2019-20 campaign when he earned 46 points in just 38 games (14-32=46).

Prior to turning pro, Quine spent his junior career in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs, Peterborough Petes and Belleville Bulls, suiting up for 252 total games during four seasons with 218 points (90-128=218).

Become an All-In Member today! Information about all Reign ticket packages is available at OntarioReign.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.