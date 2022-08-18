Admirals Announce Schedule Changes

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced a pair of schedule changes for the team against the Rockford IceHogs for the upcoming season.

First, the home game against the IceHogs originally scheduled for March 28th at Panther Arena has been moved to Friday, February 10th at 7 pm. In addition, the start time for the Ads road game on November 25th in Rockford has been moved to 5 pm.

The Ads will kick off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago on October 15th before beginning the home portion of their schedule one week later on October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

