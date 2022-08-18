Marlies Sign Forward Brandon Kruse

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Brandon Kruse to a one-year AHL contract.

Kruse, 23, appeared in 38 games with Boston College (NCAA) this past season, recording 26 points (3 goals, 23 assists). He also signed a professional tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights, picking one assist in three games. The Saline, Michigan native skated in 151 games with Bowling Green State University (NCAA) through four seasons and registered 38 goals and 104 assists. Kruse was originally selected by Las Vegas in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

