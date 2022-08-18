Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for December 3rd Game vs. Rockford IceHogs

August 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday the following update to the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, against the Rockford IceHogs, will now begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.