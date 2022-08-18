Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for December 3rd Game vs. Rockford IceHogs
August 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday the following update to the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule.
The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, against the Rockford IceHogs, will now begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets, or call 860-722-9425.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2022
- Admirals Announce Schedule Changes - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for December 3rd Game vs. Rockford IceHogs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs Announce Schedule and Time Changes vs. Admirals and Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Ink Defender Logan Day to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Sign Forward Brandon Kruse - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Change for December 3rd Game vs. Rockford IceHogs
- Alex Whelan Has "More to Prove" in Year Three with Wolf Pack
- Zach Giuttari Looking to Build on "Steady" First Full Professional Season
- 2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium
- Ryan Lohin Still Has "A Lot to Prove" as He Joins the Hartford Wolf Pack