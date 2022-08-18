Rockford IceHogs Announce Schedule and Time Changes vs. Admirals and Wolf Pack
August 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs along with the Milwaukee Admirals and Hartford Wolf Pack today announced schedule and time changes.
The IceHogs will now host the Admirals on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. instead of the previous 7 p.m. and travel to Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. instead of Tuesday, Mar. 28. The IceHogs will travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. instead of the previous 6:30 p.m.
TIME CHANGE: Rockford vs. Milwaukee - Friday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. (From 7 p.m.)
TIME CHANGE: Rockford at Hartford - Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. (From 6:30 p.m.)
DATE CHANGE: Rockford at Milwaukee - Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. (From Tues., Mar. 28)
Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!
Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.
