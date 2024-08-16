Reign Announce Promotional Dates for 2024-25

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their promotional dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season at Toyota Arena which offers excitement with its annual themes and activities for fans in attendance.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more start at just $18 per ticket. Group ticket deposits to secure the best seats available can be placed now through the Reign Front Office by calling 909-941-7825 during business hours.

Single game tickets for all 2024-25 Ontario Reign home games will go on sale August 30 at 10 a.m.

In addition to all the team's special themes, each Friday home game will feature a specialty drink option with $2 Bud Lights. The party starts on Saturday, October 12 for Opening Night which will feature indoor fireworks.

Also returning is Club Kingston, an opportunity for fans to skate on the Toyota Arena ice after select games. The Reign will host a Club Kingston skate approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of games on October 27, December 8 and January 19.

Ontario will continue to don specialty uniforms during seven of their most popular theme nights this season, which will be auctioned off digitally during games with proceeds benefiting the team's Hope Reigns Foundation. There will be specialty Hope Reigns beneficiary uniforms worn on Hockey Fights Cancer, Salute To Service, Alternate Identity Night, Pink In The Rink and St. Patrick's Day. More details for these specific nights will be announced at a later date.

The Reign will also continue to host a series of six Hockey Is For Everyone themed games, including Hispanic Heritage with Dia De Muertos on Nov. 2, Pride Night on Dec. 15, Women In Sports Night on Jan. 12, Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, Black History Month on Feb. 23, and Irish Heritage with St. Patrick's Day on Mar. 16.

Ticket packs, including specialty merchandise items, will be available on select nights which will be announced at a later date.

The full list of 2023-24 promotions can be found below:

Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

The Reign open a new season against the San Jose Barracuda! Come early to pregame with a Beerfest event and enjoy postgame indoor fireworks after the game!

Sunday, Oct. 13 - 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Opening Weekend continues with an afternoon tilt against the fish from the Bay Area.

Friday, Oct. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

The return of Emo Night, which received popular reviews after its debut last season. Popular songs from the best emo bands of the 2000s will highlight the soundtrack all night as Ontario takes on the Bakersfield Condors for the first time during 2024-25.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 3 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Join the Reign for Racing Night, presented by Rotolo Chevrolet, a highlight of what fans love most about auto racing! Stay after the game to jump on the ice for our first Club Kingston postgame skate of the season!

Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Honoring Hispanic Heritage with the team's annual Dia De Muertos game!

Friday, Nov. 8 - 7 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Ontario will recognize those in the Inland Empire community who have battled cancer with the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, featuring specialty lavender-colored uniforms which will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Friday, Nov. 29 - 7 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

A night to honor our country's finest with a Salute To Service when the Reign line up against their foes from the Lone Star State, the Texas Stars! The Reign will also wear specialty uniforms for the game, which will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - 3 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

For one day only, the Reign will take on an alternate identity when they battle the Bakersfield Condors! Skate on the Toyota Arena ice after the game at Club Kingston!

Sunday, Dec. 15 - 5 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Ontario's season-long Hockey Is For Everyone series continues with Pride Night presented by Blue Shield of California!

Saturday, Dec. 21 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

The Reign host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by The Accident Network! Bring a new stuffed animal and toss it on the ice after Ontario scores its first goal against the Firebirds. The team and staff will collect the donations on the ice and donate toys to local organizations for youth in need during the holiday season. There will also be a pregame Beerfest and Holiday Market for fans to do some shopping and sipping!

Friday, Jan. 3 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Get your boots on for Country Night when Ontario takes on San Diego!

Saturday, Jan. 4 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Try your luck at Casino Night when the Reign face the rival Firebirds! The Toyota Arena concourse will be filled with tables featuring popular casino games. After the game, trade in your winning chips for a prize!

Friday, Jan. 10 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild

Hear all the best music from the final decade of the millennium during 90s Night when the Reign battle the Iowa Wild!

Sunday, Jan. 12 - 3 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild

Ontario will be hosting local Girl Scout troops and recognizing the outstanding women who make an impact all throughout the sports industry on their annual Women In Sports Night. Get on the ice with Kingston after the game during the final Club Kingston postgame skate of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - 6 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

The Reign will pay tribute to the hard work and dedication of local first responders and wear specialty jerseys against the Henderson Silver Knights in a game presented by SoCalGas.

Sunday, Jan. 19 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

Another day to honor those who serve our community as first responders when the Reign battle the Calgary Wranglers in an afternoon matchup!

Tuesday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

The Reign aim to strike out the side on Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Night! Ontario will battle Calgary during a baseball-themed contest with recognition of the local Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - 6 p.m. vs. Coachella Valley

We solemnly swear that we'll be up to no good on Wands and Wizards Night in a duel against Coachella Valley, presented by Quick Quack Car Wash!

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - 7 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

The Reign will celebrate Lunar New Year and the year of the Earth Snake as they go up against Colorado!

Saturday, Feb. 8 - 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

Ontario will hold its annual Pink In The Rink against San Diego and wear specialty jerseys to benefit San Antonio Regional Hospital's Cancer Center.

Sunday, Feb. 23 - 3 p.m. vs. Calgary Wranglers

The Reign will celebrate Black History Month when they go up against Calgary in a Sunday afternoon matchup!

Friday, Mar. 7 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

For those about to rock, we'll be saluting you on Classic Rock Night featuring music from some of the most legendary guitar players and bands of our lifetime!

Saturday, Mar. 16 - 6 p.m. vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day a few hours early with the Reign during a matchup against Henderson! Specialty jerseys worn during the game will be auctioned off to benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Saturday, Mar. 29 - 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Reign Con has been expanded to a full weekend this season, beginning with Star Wars Night as the Reign use the force against the Colorado Eagles!

Sunday, Mar. 30 - 3 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

Reign Con Weekend continues with the world of anime being brought to life at Toyota Arena.

Friday, Apr. 18 - 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

We'll be showcasing the spirit of PLUR on EDM Night against San Diego! Wear your favorite kandi bracelets as we honor the artists and culture of electronic dance music.

Saturday, Apr. 19 - 6 p.m. vs. Abbotsford Canucks

The Reign will celebrate 17 seasons of hockey in the Inland Empire with the most amazing supporters on Fan Appreciation Night to cap off the 2024-25 regular season schedule against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are all subject to change.

2024-25 season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Reign by phone at 909-941-7825.

