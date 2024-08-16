Flyers, Rangers NHL Rookie Series Returns to PPL Center in September

Allentown, PA - The NHL is coming back to PPL Center! The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will square off in a pair of rivalry showdowns in the annual Rookie Series presented by Zoom Drain. Top prospects and future stars alike will clash on Friday, September 13 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 14 at 5:05 p.m.

The games will feature some of the top young players from both organizations including some who will be wearing a Flyers or Rangers jersey for the very first time in an actual game. In addition to Michkov, Bonk and Barkey, fans could see Flyers first-rounder Jett Luchanko and Rangers first-rounder Brennan Othmann. The Flyers/Rangers Rookie Series provides the opportunity for fans to see super talent from the very beginning of their careers.

Previous NHL Rookie Series at PPL Center have included top Flyers players Tyson Foerster, Sam Ersson and Egor Zamula; and one of the most popular young players in the NHL - Matt Rempe for the Rangers.

"We take pride in bringing exciting events to Downtown Allentown, and this one is extra special - the opportunity to host two of the best NHL organizations and showcase their top prospects right here in PPL Center," said Lehigh Valley Phantoms President Jim Brooks. "We want to thank the Flyers and Rangers for coming to the Valley, and we know our venue and community will provide their players with a warm welcome as they take this important step in their playing careers."

"We are thrilled to bring back the annual Rookie Series to PPL Center for a third consecutive season," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. "The opportunity to showcase some of the best young prospects in hockey at this state-of-the-art facility is the perfect way to commence the new season. Our fans in the Lehigh Valley have provided an exciting atmosphere for these up-and-coming pros to showcase their abilities."

The Flyers prevailed in the first-ever Rookie Series games at PPL Center in 2022 with 2-1 (OT) and 5-1 decisions. Tyson Foerster scored in overtime in the opener and then Sam Ersson slammed the door with 36 saves to complete the sweep.

The Rangers countered in 2023 with back-to-back wins in Allentown including a third-period rally for a 4-2 decision in the opener followed by 5-1 verdict in the finale. New York Rangers tough guy Matt Rempe came ready to play and the hulking 6'8" tall enforcer showcased his abilities before becoming the talk of the NHL just a few weeks later.

Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series will go on sale Monday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at PPLCenter.com

The state-of-the-art PPL Center opened in September of 2014 bringing exciting hockey, entertainment, and community events to the heart of the Lehigh Valley region and serving as the anchor and main catalyst to the revitalization and growth of downtown Allentown. Since debuting, the 10,000-seat multipurpose venue has spurred over $1.5 billion in development and Allentown is now listed as a premier city that is one of the fastest-growing in America with over 5,000 new people working downtown and over three-million square feet developed.

Among several honors and accolades, Allentown earned a Gold 2019 National Planning Achievement Award for Urban Design from the American Planning Association and the Downtown Allentown Revitalization District won a Global Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute in 2017-18 joined by only 12 other real estate development projects in the world and just seven other projects in the United States. Downtown Allentown's revitalization has attracted many high-profile businesses into the city.

