LA Kings Sign Erik Portillo to Three-Year Contract

August 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Erik Portillo to a three-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $783,333 through the 2026-27 season.

Portillo, 23, recently completed his first season of professional hockey with the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, posting a 24-11-3 record with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), a .918 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 39 games. Among rookie netminders (min. 1,440 minutes), Portillo's .918 SV% and 2.50 GAA placed fourth and sixth, respectively, while his 24 victories were the most by a rookie goaltender in Reign history. Portillo appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests, establishing a 5-3 record with a 2.16 GAA, a .916 SV% and one shutout, while allowing three goals on 108 shots in his first four playoff outings.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-6, 220-pound netminder played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Michigan (Big-10). During his junior season in 2022-23, Portillo posted a 25-11-2 record in 38 NCAA games to help Michigan to a second consecutive Big-10 Conference tournament championship and a Frozen Four berth. His 25 wins were the second-most among conference goaltenders and third among all NCAA netminders.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Portillo's best season came during his sophomore year in 2021-22 where led the nation in saves (1,111) while ranking second in wins (31) and minutes played (2499:13) and fourth in win percentage (.750). His 31-10-1 record with a 2.14 GAA and .926 SV% earned him Big-10 Second All-Star Team honors, as well as nominations for both the Mike Richter Award and Big-10 Goaltender of the Year. In three NCAA seasons with the Wolverines, Portillo accumulated a record of 60-22-3 with a 2.49 GAA, .918 SV% and three shutouts.

Originally drafted by Buffalo in the third round (67th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Portillo began his North American career in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2019-20, where he earned USHL Goaltender of the Year and First All-Star Team honors after registering a 19-5-1 record and one shutout with a 2.11 GAA and a .915 SV%. Portillo represented Sweden at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping Sweden to a bronze medal.

