Reign FC Earns Dramatic 3-2 Comeback Win Over Angel City

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC picked up its third consecutive win in a match on the road against Angel City FC. The 3-2 match featured goals from defender Sofia Huerta, midfielder Ji So-Yun and forward Tziarra King.

At BMO Stadium, the match got off to a rocky start for the Reign, as the team conceded a goal in just the eighth minute of the match. Angel City's Alyssa Thompson had the ball at her feet, taking her space before firing off a low shot into the back of the net.

Down a goal, the Reign were forced to make their first change of the night just 17 minutes into the match, when veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock went down injured and could not continue, she was replaced by Angharad James-Turner and play continued.

Less than a quarter of an hour later, the tides shifted for Seattle, as they were awarded a penalty kick when forward Jordyn Huitema was fouled in the box. For the second consecutive match, Huerta stepped up the spot to take the kick and was cool as ever, hitting the ball to the right side of the net to level the match.

As the half was coming to a close, the Reign had another great opportunity, beginning with a shot from midfielder Quinn that forced a save from Angel City, before Huitema's follow up was also saved.

Six minutes into first half stoppage time, midfielder Ji So-Yun earned the lead for the Reign, showing off her footwork before sending the ball into the back of the net.

After halftime, the Reign found an all-important third goal of the match just 14 minutes into the second half. Forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević sliced a ball to the back post, where forward Tziarra King was there to finish it.

In the 67th minute, drama ensued as it seemed Angel City had found another goal, but forward Sydney Leroux was ruled offside in the buildup and the match continued at a score of 3-1. The home side had another goal called back for a foul in the 85th minute, much to the chagrin of the crowd.

Nine minutes into stoppage time, Angel City found a second goal from the head of Leroux, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. At the final whistle, the Reign secured another three points in their third consecutive win.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

19 DIFFERENT XIs: The Reign have listed a different starting XI through all 19 games this season. Defender Sofia Huerta, who has played every minute this season, is the only player to start every game for the Reign.

GOALS GALORE: Seattle has scored three goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2021 season.

SEVEN STRAIGHT: Seattle Reign FC extended its regular season unbeaten streak to seven games (3W, 4D), a streak that started at home against Portland on June 16. This is Seattle's first seven-game unbeaten streak since the 2022 season, when Seattle went on seven-game streak to close out the regular season and win the NWSL Shield (August 14-October 1, 2022).

SOFIA HUERTA: Defender Sofia Huerta converted a penalty in the 31st minute to tie the game, 1-1. Huerta now has converted from the spot in back-to-back games.

The goal marks Huerta's second of the season and 37th career regular-season goal, tying Rachel Daly for 17th all-time in the NWSL.

JI SO-YUN: Coming off from winning NWSL Goal of the Week last week, midfielder Ji So-Yun scored in the 51st minute to give the Reign a 2-1 lead, marking her third goal of the season.

Ji is now one of 13 players in the NWSL with at least three goals and three assists this season.

TZIARRA KING: Forward Tziarra King extended the Reign's lead, 3-1, in the 59th minute off a cross from forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević. King finished the match with a team-leading four shots, tying her single-game career high.

The goal marks King's second of the season and fifth of her NWSL career.

SERIES: The win brings the all-time series to 8W-1L-1D between the Reign and Angel City FC.

UP NEXT: The Reign are back home on Monday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Get tickets HERE.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL Regular Season

Seattle Reign FC 3- 2 Angel City FC

Date/Time: Friday, September 6, 7:00 p.m. P

Location: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Weather: 84, sunny

Scoring Summary

SEA: Huerta - 31 (P)', Ji - 45+6', King - 58'

LA: Thompson - 8', Leroux - 90+9'

Discipline

SEA: Lester - 12',

LA: Haracic - 30'

Lineups

SEA: GK Dickey, D Huerta, D Lester, D McClernon, D Holmes (Barnes 71'), M Quinn, M Fishlock (James-Turner 17'), M Ji (McCammon 90+2'), F Huitema (Latsko 71'), F King (Mondésir 90+2'), F Crnogorčević

Unused substitutes: GK Ivory, D Woodham, D Glas, M Athens

Total Shots: 12 (King - 4)

Shots on Goal: 7 (Huitema, King - 2)

Fouls: 9 (Ji, Latsko- 2)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 5

Saves: 5 (Dickey - 5)

LA: GK Haracic, D Vignola, D Gorden, D Reid, D Spencer (Curry 83'), M Zelem (Hammond 71'), M Dougherty-Howard, M Rodriguez (Bright 71'), M Thompson, F Leroux, F Emslie (Press 71')

Unused substitutes: GK Anderson, M Nabet, M Fuller, F Johnson, D Mathias

Total Shots: 12 (Three tied with - 2)

Shots on Goal: 7 (Thompson, Vignola - 2)

Fouls: 9 (Vignola - 2)

Offsides: 4

Corner Kicks: 8

Saves: 4 (Haracic - 4)

Player of the Match: Sofia Huerta

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referee 1: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee 2: Ben Rigel

4th Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Brad Jensen

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

