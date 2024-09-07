Orlando Pride Clinches Playoff Spot in 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (13-0-5, 44 points) have officially clinched a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, following the Angel City FC loss to Seattle Reign FC.

Set to make their first appearance in the postseason since 2017, this season has been a historic season for the Pride, as they have set and broken numerous Club and league records. The Pride are currently unbeaten through the first 18 matches of the season and, dating back to last year, are now 19 straight games unbeaten. Along with that, the Pride broke the NWSL single season winning streak record earlier this season, winning eight straight matches. The Pride have already set team records for points in a season (44), total wins (13) and clean sheets (8), with eight regular season matches remaining. The Pride will continue to fight for a home playoff game during this last stretch of the season, along with the NWSL Shield which goes to the team that finishes atop the NWSL regular-season standings.

Eight clubs qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and as part of this year's expanded postseason format, the playoffs will now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals. The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of Nov. 9-10 with matches airing live across CBS, ESPN/ABC and Prime Video platforms. The semifinal round, set for the weekend of Nov. 16-17, will feature matches on CBS and ESPN/ABC.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 and be played at CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the world's first soccer stadium purpose built for a women's professional team.

The Pride will take on the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday, Sept. 8 at SeatGeek Stadium. They will then face a short turnaround and welcome the Kansas City Current to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13. The match against the Current will also serve as Eras Night, presented by Heart of Florida United Way with multiple activations happening and a special Pride tour merchandise collection on sale. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video. Tickets for that match as well as the remaining home games can be found at Orlando-Pride.com/ticket.

