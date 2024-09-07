Gotham FC Signs Forward Cece Kizer to Multi-Year Contract

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club has signed forward Cece Kizer to a multi-year contract through 2025.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Gotham FC and work towards helping the club achieve another championship," said Kizer. "I look forward to learning from some of the best in the game and bringing my quality and attributes to the organization."

Kizer joins the club after spending the majority of the 2024 season with the Houston Dash. The forward has appeared in five games with three starts, recording 216 minutes. Her 2024 campaign marks her second stint with the Dash, as she was originally drafted as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft by the club and appeared in 16 regular season matches, starting two. In 2020 with Houston, she helped the club win the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup, playing a key role as a substitute in the final.

"Cece is a high-quality player with experience and success over multiple seasons in NWSL," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "She is a versatile player that can play in the midfield or as a forward. We are very excited to welcome Cece to the club."

Before being traded to Houston, Kizer was with the Kansas City Current from 2022-23, where she scored 13 goals and dished out three assists in 35 games and 32 starts. The Ole Miss product also played with Racing Louisville FC from 2021-22, earning 29 starts in 29 appearances as well as scoring five goals and handing out four assists.

Additionally, Kizer was loaned by Houston to Kolbotn IL in Norway's Toppserien during the 2020 season. In five games with Toppserien, she scored three goals.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.