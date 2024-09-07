Houston Dash Open Two-Game Road Trip on Sunday against Reigning NWSL Champions

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open the month with back-to-back trips to the East Coast, starting with a trip to Red Bull Arena to face NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, Sept. 8. The match will air live on ESPN starting at noon CT.

Houston is looking to bounce back following a 3-1 loss to Utah Royals FC at home last week. Brazilian midfielder Andressa scored her first regular season goal of the 2024 campaign and second goal of the year. The Sao Paulo native found the back of the net following a breakaway run and dribbling past the goalkeeper for the precise finish.

Houston will be without midfielder Barbara Olivieri due to yellow card accumulation. The Katy, Texas native recently signed a two-year contract extension to remain with her hometown team through the 2026 regular season. Forward Ryan Gareis will be eligible for Sunday's game following her return to the roster from maternity leave.

Earlier this week, Houston announced a trade agreement with Portland Thorns FC to send midfielder Sophie Hirst to Oregon in exchange for allocation money and intra-league transfer funds. Hirst, a native of Seattle, Washington, was drafted No. 20 overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the Dash. This was the first of four transactions for the team. Houston and forward Cece Kizer agreed to mutually terminate her contract earlier this week.

Dash defender Natalie Jacobs and midfielder Sarah Puntigam each signed contracts extensions to remain with the team. Jacobs signed a four-year agreement, and she has represented the team in 55 games across all competitions and recently wore the captain's armband in the 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL Femenil in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. Puntigam joined the Dash midway through the 2023 season and the captain of the Austrian Women's National Team will remain in Houston through the 2026 regular season.

Houston won the last meeting between the two teams at Red Bull Arena in 2023. Forward Michelle Alozie had a brace in a crucial victory to help Houston remain a contender for a spot in the 2023 postseason. Gotham earned three points in the first meeting of the season between the two sides with a 1-0 victory in Texas and now lead the all-time series with a 10-5-9 (WLD) record against Houston.

Gotham enters Sunday's match up following a midweek victory on the road against Alajuelense in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica. In league play, Gotham is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Orlando Pride on the road at Inter & Co. Stadium. Eight different players have scored for Gotham during the 2024 campaign, none more than forward Ella Stevens who has a team-leading six goals. Gotham also has six players on its roster who featured for the United States Women's National Team in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, including Rose Lavelle who has five goals; second behind Stevens.

Houston closes the back-to-back road slate on Sept. 15 against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 to host Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the match are available HERE.

