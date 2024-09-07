Utah Royals Suffer Narrow Defeat to Kansas City Current

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Utah Royals (4-3-12, 15 pts) suffered only its second loss in seven games under interim manager Jimmy Coenraets, and first in two in the NWSL in a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 loss away against third-placed Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium on Saturday night.

In a tense affair, URFC enjoyed the better chances of the teams in the first half, with more shots on target, and again delivered a resilient performance but fell to an unfortunate concession at the start of the second half which would decide the fate of the game. The result snaps the team's four-game winning run in all competitions since July 19, and two in regular season play, under Coenraets.

Throughout an exciting first 45 minutes, the Royals' best chance of the night arrived in the 18th minute when captain Paige Monaghan found some space on the left and dribbled into the penalty area before driving a hard, low cross across the face of goal which found Mina Tanaka in the middle whose subsequent strike was somehow kept out by Almuth Schult.

URFC would then create another clear-cut chance, this time in the 40th minute. Midfielder Claudia Zornoza picked up the ball wide on the left before playing a sublime through ball in behind the hosts' defense for Managhan to run onto and drill another low ball across the area to Cloé Lacasse at the far post, but the Canadian's effort was saved on the line by Schult.

Goalkeeper Mandy Haught stood out again for the visitors with a string of fine stops to deny the visitors and keep URFC alive in the contest. In the 44th minute, Haught was called into action, producing a world-class save to deny Temwa Chawinga one-on-one who had managed to drive from the base of midfield down into the URFC penalty area. A minute later, Haught was alert again, this time reacting brilliantly to deny Debinha Oliveira from point-blank range inside the penalty box.

The Royals fought back in the second half in the minutes following its concession, creating a flurry of chances, including a chance late on in the box for Hannah Betfort which was once again saved by Schult. However, despite its valiant efforts the team proved ultimately unable to snatch an equalizer, and succumbed to a cruel, narrow defeat, and its first in over a month.

URFC still currently sit only six points behind the current playoff line, with seven regular season games of the NWSL season to go. The Royals return home to America First Field on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a meeting with the San Diego wave. Kickoff for this contest is 8:00 p.m. MT.

UTA 0 : 1 KC

GOALSCORING SUMMARY:

KC: T. Chawinga (L. Labonta) 47': Profiting off a quick counter-attack, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta assumed possession of the ball deep in the hosts' half before driving upfield and released a through ball which split the Royals' defense and found the forward run of Temwa Chawinga who in turn managed to place a toe-poked finish past Haught and into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Olivia Griffitts, Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Madison Pogarch (Z. Burns, 63'); Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada (D. Foederer, 72'), Mina Tanaka (M. Cluff, 88'); Cloe Lacasse, Hannah Betfort, Paige Monaghan (M. Vasconcelos, 88')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Julia Grosso, Agnes Nyberg, Shaelan Murison, Cameron Tucker

Kansas City Current (4-1-3-2): A. Schult; H. Mace, A. Cook, K. Sharples, I. Rodriguez (D. Scott, 61'); L. LaBonta, E. Wheeler, Debinha (E. Ball, 85'), V. DiBernardo (B. Feist, 85'); T. Chawinga, N. Prince (B. Zaneratto, 72')

Subs not used: Hildah Magaia, Ad Franch, Stine Ballisager, Kristen Hamilton, Mwanalima Jereko

Stats Summary: UTA / KC

Possession: 44% / 56%

Shots: 10 / 15

Shots on Goal: 6 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 7

Fouls: 7 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: No bookings. 7 total fouls

KC: No bookings. 9 total fouls

