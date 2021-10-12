Reign Falls to San Diego in Preseason Finale

October 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The San Diego Gulls got out in front with three goals in the first period and held off a comeback attempt by the Ontario Reign in the second tilt of a two-game preseason series Monday night in Anaheim at the Honda Center. Forwards Brett Sutter and Johan Sodergran scored for Ontario in the loss, while goaltender Matt Villalta played 40 minutes and turned aside 13 shots for the Reign.

Date: October 11, 2021

Venue: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 0 -- 2

SD 3 0 2 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/5

COL 21 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Brogan Rafferty (SD)

2. Jack Badini (SD)

3. Buddy Robinson (SD)

W: Lukas Dostal

L: Matthew Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, October 16, 2021 vs. San Diego - 6:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

