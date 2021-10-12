Condors Open Season at Home Saturday and Sunday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors open the 2021-22 season on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena with Opening Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's festivities:

BANNER NIGHT SATURDAY

The Condors will hang a 2020-21 Pacific Division Championship banner on Saturday. Puck drops at 7 p.m. as they take on the newest member of the division, the Abbotsford Canucks. The game is presented by Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals. Healthcare workers will also be honored at the game for their work.

SUNDAY IS LIVE on 23ABC

Sunday's game against the San Jose Barracuda at 5 p.m. will be televised LIVE on 23ABC. It is one of six games which will be broadcast on 23ABC during the regular season.

SATURDAY IS A BIG 6 GAME

Saturday is the first Big 6 Pack game of the year. Other games include Teddy Bear Toss, Youth Jersey Giveaway, and Star Wars Night. Get yours today, save money and guarantee your seats to the biggest nights.

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 2-3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

Fans are asked to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 protocols prior to coming to Condorstown. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry.

