AHLTV Offering Freeview for All Opening Weekend Games

October 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that its AHLTV streaming platform will kick off the 2021-22 season with a free weekend of AHL games.

All 29 games on the league schedule this Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit AHLTV.com to sign up.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds are seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat to provide real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch. Viewers are also be able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

To register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2021-22 season - including a season-long all-access pass (including the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs) for just $104.99 - visit AHLTV.com.

