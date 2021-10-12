Wolves Return to Allstate Arena with Full 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves make their much-anticipated return to Allstate Arena this season buoyed by a promotional schedule laden with new giveaways, popular theme nights, meaningful community events and family-oriented experiences.

"We are ecstatic to share Wolves hockey again with the most supportive fans in Chicago," said Wolves president of business operations Jon Sata. "We have devoted ourselves to creating game-night experiences that excite our long-time fans and embrace new ones."

The Wolves start chasing their fifth Central Division title in six years - and their fifth league championship in franchise history - on Saturday, Oct. 16, when the Rockford IceHogs come to town for Opening Night presented by Turtle Wax. The first 3,500 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a Wolves Static Cling Schedule, which is just the start of the team's big plans for the 2021-22 season.

The team's commitment to charitable initiatives begins early with Breast Cancer Awareness Night (Oct. 23), two Military Appreciation Weekends (Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14), the Red Kettle Game presented by the Salvation Army (Nov. 20) and the Wolves Blood Drive with Vitalant (Dec. 18). It carries all the way through the end of the 76-game regular season with Faith and Fellowship Night and the Salvation Army Day of Service (Feb. 19), Salute to Military Families Night presented by Kia (April 2) and First Responders Night presented by Turtle Wax (April 23).

Wolves fans who love theme nights and giveaways will circle the dates for the Wolves Wall Calendar giveaway, presented by Rose Pest Solutions, and Superhero Night (Dec. 18), the Chicago New Year's Classic presented by Planet Fitness (Jan. 1 vs. Rockford), Star Wars Night (Feb. 12), Pride Day (Feb. 20), the Wolves Snow Globe giveaway presented by Jewel (March 5), the Wolves Goalie Mask Bank giveaway presented by My50 Chicago (April 9) and Wolves Trading Cards courtesy of Vienna Beef (April 24).

Looking for a great experience for the whole family? The Wolves have 11 Sunday afternoon games on their home slate - and all are Papa John's Family Sundays devoted to engaging activities throughout the main concourse. Families also historically adore the Wolves' postgame skates, so everyone is encouraged to bring their blades to the Nov. 27 and March 5 games and stay for some ice time after the game.

The Wolves continue their long tradition of raising money for worthy causes by wearing two sets of commemorative jerseys this season. On Jan. 28-29, the players will don Healthcare Heroes jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, that will be auctioned and raffled with proceeds going to local charities devoted to helping healthcare heroes. On March 6 and 13, the Wolves will wear St. Patrick's Day jerseys, presented by Jewel-Osco, to benefit Easterseals Metropolitan Chicago.

Starting with Saturday's season opener, the Wolves will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Adopt-A-Dog program with one Adopt-A-Dog Night each month. More than 1,500 worthy dogs have found forever homes through the Adopt-A-Dog program presented by the Premier Veterinary Group.

For those who like to try new beers while enjoying live professional sports, the Wolves have planned eight Craft Beer Nights this season. Every weeknight home game, starting Thursday, Dec. 2, will be a Craft Beer Night that combines one ticket and one flight of beer for one low price.

To find more specifics about events on the 2021-22 promotional schedule, click here. To arrange single-game tickets, a Flex Pack or a group outing to any home game, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

