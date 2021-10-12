Dallas Stars Recall Two, Loan Three to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled Jacob Peterson and Joel Kiviranta from the Texas Stars. Additionally, Dallas has loaned goaltender Jake Oettinger, and forwards Oskar Back and Ty Dellandrea to Texas. The Texas training camp roster now stands at 33.

PLAYER STATUS

Jake Oettinger Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Ty Dellandrea Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Oskar Back Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Jacob Peterson Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Joel Kiviranta Recalled from Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .

