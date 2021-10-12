Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reduced its roster by eight players.

The following three players were released from their tryouts:

Colt Conrad

Croix Evingson

Nick Halloran

The following five players were assigned to their ECHL teams:

Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivieres)

Peter Krieger (Indy)

Ty Pelton-Byce (Newfoundland)

Tristan Pomerleau (Newfoundland)

Dean Stewart (Wichita)

The current Moose roster stands at 26 players, consisting of two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 16 forwards.

