Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players
October 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reduced its roster by eight players.
The following three players were released from their tryouts:
Colt Conrad
Croix Evingson
Nick Halloran
The following five players were assigned to their ECHL teams:
Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivieres)
Peter Krieger (Indy)
Ty Pelton-Byce (Newfoundland)
Tristan Pomerleau (Newfoundland)
Dean Stewart (Wichita)
The current Moose roster stands at 26 players, consisting of two goaltenders, eight defencemen and 16 forwards.
2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now.
