Reid-Foley Fans Eight in Eight in 4-3 Win

Vintage Sean Reid-Foley.

The Bisons 2018 Most Valuable Pitcher was excellent Thursday afternoon as he delivered a team season-high eight innings of two-run baseball to defeat the Rochester Red Wings, 4-3, at Frontier Field. The righty struck out eight and allowed just two walks as the Herd closed out a 2-1 series victory over its closest rival.

Reid-Foley yielded just two runs on the day, both coming on a Wilin Rosario second-inning home run. But from there, the righty just got stronger and stronger as the game went on. In the only other frame he allowed more than one base runner -the fourth- he got former Herd infielder Jordanny Valdespin to hit into an inning-ending doubleplay. He then retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, including an eight-pitch eighth inning that included a pair of strikeouts.

The righty needed just 102 pitches to complete the eight innings and issued only two walks, his fewest in a start this season. The victory is his first on the season and gives him four consecutive starts of at least six innings of work.

Reid-Foley earned the win because the Bisons snapped a 2-2 tie with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. After Anthony Alford, Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Cavan Biggio all drew walks, Andy Burns singled under Valdespin's glove and into centerfield to score a pair of runs.

Burns was a perfect 3-3 on the day with three singles and two walks. He also drove home Teoscar Hernandez with a bases-loaded infield single in the fifth inning. That tied the game at two.

Hernandez got the Bisons on the board in the third with a 424-foot home run to straight away center. The blast was his second of the year with the Herd.

Buddy Boshers earned the save in his Bisons debut. He gave up a run in the ninth inning before getting Red Wings outfielder Tanner English to fly out to end the game.

At 18-24, the Bisons will now travel to Lehigh Valley for a four-game weekend wrap-around series with the IronPigs.

