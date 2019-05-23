Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (11:05 a.m.)

May 23, 2019 | 11:05 a.m. ET | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Game # 43| Away Game # 22

BUFFALO BISONS (17-24, 4th, -5.5 North) at ROCHESTER RED WINGS (16-25, 5th, -6.5 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-2, 7.54) vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-1, 1.83)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This morning the Bisons and Rochester Red Wings close out their first series of the season with the rubber match of the three-game set. Buffalo will continue on the road to Lehigh Valley following today's game in the Flower City. The Herd and Iron Pigs will meet for four games, closing out the road trip on Memorial Day.

Last Game: BUF 0, ROC 4

Rochester scored three times in the opening inning, pacing themselves to a shutout win a night after being blanked by the Bisons. Buffalo had a chance to score first, with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the first inning but did not score and trailed the rest of the game. Two of the Herd's three hits were of the extra-base variety, with Andy Burns collecting a triple in the ninth to try and start a late rally.

Rochester (1-1)

The Bisons and Red Wings split last season's meetings almost even with the Herd taking eight games and Rochester taking nine. Buffalo snapped a four game losing streak against Rochester with Monday night's win. The two teams will meet again next week for three games in the Flower City 5/31-6/2.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley gets the call for the ninth time this season, making his eighth start for Buffalo. The right hander worked six innings in his last start on 5/17 vs. Louisville, the third straight start going six frames for the Herd. Reid-Foley went 7-5 with the Herd in 16 starts last year in Triple-A, but is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season.

Andy Burns

Andy Burns recorded his second triple of the season in Wednesday night's loss. The extra-base hit came with two outs in the ninth inning, increasing his total to eight extra-base hits this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Buffalo's first base hit came off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with two outs in the first inning. Twelve of Gurriel Jr.'s 32 hits have been doubles, in addition to a team-best 26 RBI in 29G.

Transactions

On Wednesday LHP Buddy Boshers was added to the Bisons' roster after signing a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. To make room for Boshers, LHP Tayler Saucedo was transferred to New Hampshire (AA).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (20-29) dropped the third game of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in 13 innings on Wednesday night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed his fifth MLB home run on Wednesday, and Danny Jansen hit a pinch hit RBI base hit to send the game to extra innings before the loss. The Blue Jays and Red Sox conclude their series at 12:37 p.m. at Rogers Centre this afternoon.

