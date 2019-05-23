Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights - May 24-27

The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Friday, May 24th for a four-day homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) during Memorial Day Weekend. This homestand features three nights of fireworks, Team Photo Night, and Bark in the Park #2.

Friday, May 24th @ 6:35 p.m. (Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) - Join the Mets for a Craft Beer and Firework Friday and for Burdick Mitsubishi at Driver's Village Team Photo Night! Fans 21 & older can enjoy our craft beer package, only $20 for a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for unique craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium. This Friday will be a Saranac Craft Beer Tap Takeover in the Hops Spot. Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will receive a team photo, courtesy of Burdick Mitsubishi at Driver's Village. Gates will open early on Friday at 5:00 p.m. for a pregame autograph session with Mets coaches & players on the concourse. To ensure that as many fans can get through the line as possible, no other items besides the team photo will be able to be signed. After the game, enjoy a postgame fireworks show, courtesy of our media co-sponsor: 93Q!

Saturday, May 25th @ 6:35 p.m. (Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) - Saranac joins the Syracuse Mets again for their pint glass giveaway. The first 1,000 fans into the game 21 years and over will receive a collectable Saranac Pint Glass with the 2019 Inaugural Season Logo. Then, after the game, fans can enjoy another spectacular fireworks extravaganza, presented by Saranac Brewery.

Sunday, May 26th @ 6:35 p.m. (Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) - Celebrate Memorial Day with a Mega Fireworks Extravaganza and a special guest appearance by Breakin' BBoy McCoy, presented by Crouse Hospital. Gates open early this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the wonderful folks at Crouse NICU and all members of the Little Fighter's club and also bring awareness to the Neonatal Unit at Crouse, as well as OB/GYN services. Plus, enjoy another Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and The Rebel 105.9! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers when they arrive for a free kids popcorn, a kids Hofmann hot dog, a 16 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids Perry's ice cream cup. After the game, we'll have our special Mega Memorial Day Fireworks Extravaganza, courtesy of Crouse Hospital. There will not be a postgame base run this Sunday because of the fireworks.

Monday, May 27th @ 1:05 p.m. (Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) - The Mets wrap up the homestand with Mangia Monday and our second Bark in the Park, sponsored by Shaughnessey's Irish Pub, Sit Means Sit, and Schepp's Funeral Home. Bring your pooch to the park to celebrate the Syracuse Mets Bark in the Park game. The first 500 dogs in attendance will receive a collectable dog bandanna. Dog tickets are $5, and all dog ticket proceeds will benefit the local participating rescue groups! There will be a dog parade on the field at 12:20 p.m. with celebrity judges awarding prizes for the top three finishers in the MetsMinster Dog Show. Plus, on Mangia Monday, for just $20, you'll receive a ticket to the game plus an all-you-can-eat buffet for seven innings in the Hank Sauer Room of Legends. Be sure to ask for the Mangia Monday ticket package when ordering your tickets!

Don't miss your opportunity to experience all of these fun promotions! For tickets to this upcoming homestand or any remaining Mets home game in 2019, visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Ticket Office or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit syracusemets.com anytime.

