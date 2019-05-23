Plates Lose on Late Runs

The Buffalo Bisons scored late to top the Rochester Plates 4-3 Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field. The Pawtucket Red Sox come to town for a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Friday, on Renew Your Vows night and fireworks after the game.

Plates left-handed starter Devin Smeltzer began his work at 2:05 p.m. following a three-hour rain delay.

Facing Bisons starter Sean Reid-Foley, Wilin Rosario got Rochester on the board first with a second inning two-run home run to dead center field. This was Rosario's sixth homer of the year and put the Plates ahead 2-0.

Buffalo got in the hit column with a Teoscar Hernandez solo home run in the top of the third inning to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Later that inning, the Bisons looked to tie things up as they sent Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home from second on an Andy Burns' single to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. had other ideas, scooping the ball and firing it home on the hop to catcher Tomas Telis who applied the tag to end the inning.

With bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Burns recorded an infield single to tie the game at 2-2.. Drew Maggi made a nice sliding play, but was unable to make the throw to second base in time. Smeltzer's time on the mound concluded as he recorded the final out of the inning, covering first base on a groundball to Zander Wiel. Smeltzer threw 5.0 innings, giving up five hits, two runs, one earned, four walks, and recording three strikeouts. 52 of his 86 pitches were strikes.

Jake Reed came on as the Plates first relief pitcher. Highlighting his appearance was the top of the eighth inning, as he got two consecutive outs with runners on second and third to end the inning. Reed pitched 3.0 innings, allowed just one hit and a walk, and struck out three.

Reid-Foley pitched a gem, working 8.0 innings and allowing four hits and two runs. Reid-Foley walked two, fanned eight, and threw 102 pitches - 66 for strikes.

Gabriel Moya pitched the ninth inning for the Plates, and after allowing a lead-off single Moya picked off Roemon Fields on a steal attempt for the first out of the inning. Moya struck out the next Bisons hitter before issuing three straight two-out walks. Andy Burns cashed in on the scoring chance, drilling an 0-2 pitch from Moya up the middle and just out the reach of a diving Jordany Valdespin at second base. The hit brought home two for a 4-2 Bisons lead.

Former Red Wing Buddy Boshers, just signed by the Toronto organization, pitched the ninth inning for the Bisons. Wiel led off the Plates' half of the ninth with a double, and scored on a fielder's choice groundout from Rosario to pull within a run at 4-3. Valdespin combined a bloop single, stolen base, and wild pitch to advance to third base as the tying run, and Telis worked Boshers for a walk to put runners at the corners with two out. Boshers got a flyball out from Tanner English to wriggle out of the jam and preserve the win.

The Bisons out-hit the Plates 8-6.

Winning pitcher: Reid-Foley (1-2)

Losing pitcher: Moya (1-1)

Save: Boshers (1)

NOTES: INF Randy Cesar extended his on base streak to 11 games with a fourth inning walk....Jordany Valdespin's on base streak is now six games after his seventh inning single.

1983 - The Wings beat the Richmond Braves 12-10 at Silver Stadium. In the win, Ric Lisi went 2-for-4, increasing his batting average to a league-leading .363.

