Red Wings to Treat Thursday's Tickets as Rain Checks

May 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are treating tickets to Thursday as rain checks due to rain that has delayed the start of the game with the Buffalo Bisons.

Fans with tickets dated May 23 may exchange them for any remaining home date in 2019. All exchanges must be made in-person at the Ticket Office.

