Game Notes: Indianapolis Indians (24-18) at Louisville Bats (18-27)

May 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 46, Home 23

Indianapolis Indians (24-18) at Louisville Bats (18-27)

RHP Jose Lopez (2-2, 5.31) vs. Eduardo Vera (2-3, 5.52)

7:00 PM | Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

SERIES FINALE: The Bats and Indians wrap up their three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night. Right-hander Jose Lopez takes the mound for the Bats as they look to win their second straight series finale after winning at Buffalo on May 19 to avoid a series sweep, which they will try to do today.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Louisville and Indianapolis are scheduled to meet a total of 23 times this season, with Thursday being the 10th matchup of the year. LOU owns a 4-5 record against Indy, 4-3 at Victory Field and 0-2 so far at Louisville Slugger Field. Christian Colon is batting .353 (12-for-34), Brian O'Grady .318 (7-for-22) and Blake Trahan .300 (9-for-30) in action against the IL West Division foe this season.

ROUNDTRIPPERS: Louisville hit 3 more home runs last night, bringing their season total to 49 homers through the team's first 45 games. Yesterday was the sixth time this season (4/7, 4/11, 4/26, 4/29, 5/19, 5/22) that the Bats homered 3 or more times in a game, already surpassing the club's total from 2018, when they homered 3+ times on 5 occasions.

GOLDEN HOME RUN... A MONTH EARLIER?: Coming into play Thursday, the Bats have hit 49 home runs as a team. In 2018, Louisville did not hit its 50th homer of the season until June 23 in the team's 70th game of the year. That blast was a two-run shot off the bat of Steve Selsky in the bottom of the first inning in a 13-12 victory over the Norfolk Tides.

O'GRADY RULES!: First baseman Brian O'Grady hit 2 home runs on Wednesday, his third multi-homer game of the season, and his second in his last 3 games. The multi-HR game was Louisville's ninth as a team this year, with Josh VanMeter (4), Sherman Johnson and Nick Longhi owning the others. O'Grady and VanMeter alone, with 7 combined, have more multi-HR games this season than the entire 2018 Bats team did with 6. The 9 individual multi-HR games are the most for the Bats in a season since they had 10 in 2010.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR: The Bats have lost each of the first 2 games of their series with the Indians by 4-3 scores, falling to 6-10 in one-run games this season. Each of the team's last 4 losses have come by one run, with each of the last 3 coming by an identical 4-3 score.

SPEAKING OF SAME SCORE...: It's the first time Louisville has played in back-to-back games that have resulted in the same score since June 1-2, 2018, when the Bats defeated the Gwinnett Stripers at home by 3-1 scores in back-to-back contests.

WALKING HEADS: Yesterday was the third game this season that Louisville failed to draw a walk, falling to 1-2 on the season in those games. The Bats won their home opener against Gwinnett on April 11 by a 7-6 score without drawing a walk, and went 1-10 when failing to draw a walk last season.

EXTRA NUMBER OF EXTRAS: Louisville played in its seventh extra innings game on Wednesday, leading the league. The next-closest teams are Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Toledo, with those teams playing in 6 extra innings contests apiece. Louisville is 3-4 in extras this season, 2-1 at home and 1-3 on the road.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.