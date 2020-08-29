RedHawks Top Goldeyes

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-24) lost 13-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

The RedHawks (22-27) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on RBI singles from Drew Ward and Leobaldo Pina.

Brennan Metzger made it 3-0 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, and the RedHawks opened a 6-0 lead in the sixth on a Ward RBI fielder's choice and a Correlle Prime two-out, two-run home run.

In the top of the seventh, Fargo-Moorhead added four more runs. Forrestt Allday drove in Sam Dexter with a bases loaded fielder's choice. Prime and Christian Ibarra drew bases loaded walks, while Dylan Kelly hit a two-out, RBI single.

Kelly made it 13-0 in the top of the ninth with a three-run home run.

Kyle Martin lined a solo home run to right in the bottom of the ninth to put the Goldeyes on the board.

Bradin Hagens (3-3) started for the RedHawks and picked up the win, pitching six shutout innings on one hit. Hagens walked one and struck out six.

Frank Duncan (5-5) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits in five and two-thirds innings. Duncan walked four and struck out three.

Jose Jose pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

John Nester made his fourth relief pitching appearance of the year in the top of the ninth and recorded two strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. Kevin Hilton (5-3, 3.55) starts on three days of rest and takes on left-hander Tyler Pike (1-5, 4.06).

