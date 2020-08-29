RedHawks Batter Goldeyes for 13 Runs in Win

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (22-27) crushed 18 hits against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-24) on Friday night to win 13-1 in the opening game of a Winnipeg home series at Newman Outdoor Field and extend the team's winning streak to five games. All five wins in the streak have come against the Goldeyes.

RedHawks catcher Dylan Kelly went 5-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the way offensively, and Bradin Hagens (3-3, 3.63 ERA) was his usual self on the mound, shutting out the Goldeyes and limiting the "home" team to just one hit in 6.0 innings pitched to earn the victory.

Fargo-Moorhead took advantage of Winnipeg starter Frank Duncan (5-5, 4.20 ERA), clobbering 11 hits and scoring six runs in 5.2 innings against him in his sixth start against the RedHawks this season.

Correlle Prime launched a two-run moonshot off Duncan in the sixth inning, his fourth home run of the season, to extend the RedHawks' lead to 6-0. A four-run seventh inning against former RedHawks Ryan Thurston (0-0, 5.40 ERA) catapulted Fargo-Moorhead to a 10-run lead at the stretch.

The 'Hawks added three more runs off Winnipeg catcher-turned-pitcher John Nester (0-0, 11.25 ERA) in the ninth inning when Dylan Kelly crushed a three-run bomb to right-center and complete the RedHawks side of the scoring.

Kyle Martin hit his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the Goldeyes on the board.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night. LHP Tyler Pike (1-5, 4.05 ERA) is scheduled to start against Winnipeg RHP Kevin Hilton (5-3, 3.55 ERA).

