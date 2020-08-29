Goldeyes Fall to RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-25) lost 12-5 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

In the bottom of the first, Darnell Sweeney hit a two-out, solo home run off the batter's eye in centre field to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.

The RedHawks (23-27) answered back with six runs in the top of the second. Sam Dexter tied the game with a double off the wall in left-centre, before Alex Boxwell lined a two-run double to centre that made it 3-1. Three batters later, Drew Ward hit a two-out, three-run home run to left.

Dexter scratched across a run in the top of the third on a groundball double play ball with the bases loaded and no outs.

Fargo-Moorhead opened a 12-1 lead with five two-out runs in the top of the fifth. Dylan Kelly lined a two-run homer down the right field line. Brennan Metzger singled home Dexter, while Ward capped the frame with a bases loaded, two-run single.

The Goldeyes pulled within 12-3 in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and no one on base, Nick Oddo singled down the left field line. After Dario Pizzano walked, Kevin Lachance and Eric Wood hit back-to-back RBI singles.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Jonathan Moroney reached on an infield single to third that scored Logan Hill. An errant throw to first allowed Lachance to score the Goldeyes' fifth and final run.

Tyler Pike (2-5) started for the RedHawks and picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in five and two-thirds innings. Pike walked four and struck out seven.

Kevin Hilton (5-4) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing 12 earned runs on 12 hits in four and two-thirds. Hilton walked five and struck out two.

Ryan Thurston pitched two and one-third scoreless relief innings. Kent Hasler and Victor Capellan each worked a scoreless frame, with Hasler striking out the side in the top of the eighth. It marked the fifth time this season Hasler has struck out the side in an inning.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Brandon Cumpton (2-2, 3.00) starts on three days of rest for Winnipeg. The RedHawks go with left-hander Matthew Tomshaw (4-3, 2.89). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

