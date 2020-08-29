RedHawks Take Sixth Straight Game from Goldeyes

August 29, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - Drew Ward drove in five runs, Dylan Kelly hit his second home run in as many nights, and Tyler Pike picked up his second win of the year as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (23-27) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-25) 12-5 on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The win secured F-M's second straight series win over the Goldeyes and stretched the team's winning streak to six games - all against Winnipeg. The RedHawks have outscored Winnipeg 49-16 over that span.

The RedHawks hung crooked numbers early on to take over the game Saturday after Winnipeg jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Darnell Sweeney's 11th home run of the year in the first inning.

Drew Ward capped a six-run second inning with his 13th home run of the season, a three-run opposite field shot off Winnipeg starter Kevin Hilton (5-4, 5.20 ERA) that made it 6-1 RedHawks.

Five more runs on six hits in the fifth inning deflated the Goldeyes and gave the RedHawks a 12-1 lead. Dylan Kelly hit a two-run home run in the inning, his fourth of the season and second in as many games.

Hilton was responsible for all the RedHawks' runs tonight. He gave up 12 runs on 12 hits in 4.2 innings pitched to earn his fourth loss of the season.

Tyler Pike was solid for the RedHawks in 5.2 innings of work tonight. He struck out seven Winnipeg batters and gave up three runs on seven hits to earn the victory.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue their series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night. LHP Matt Tomshaw (4-3, 2.88 ERA) is scheduled to start against Winnipeg RHP Brandon Cumpton (2-2, 3.00 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.