Allemand's Second Walk-Off Blast Caps Chicago Comeback
August 29, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - For the second time this season, a Blake Allemand walk-off home run gave the Chicago Dogs an extra-innings win over the Milwaukee Milkmen. Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Allemand banged a home run to right field against Taylor Ahearn to give the Dogs a 5-4 comeback win.
Down 4-0 entering the seventh-inning stretch, the Dogs roared back with five unanswered runs. Ryan Lidge started the rally with a two-run home run in the seventh, and then Allemand tied the game in the eighth with a two-run double. In the 11th, Allemand played hero again as the Dogs kept pace in the playoff race, 4.5 games back with 11 games left.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Jalen Miller
Losing Pitcher: RHP Taylor Ahearn
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: INF Blake Allemand. Allemand tied the game in the eighth, won the game in the 11th and went 3-for-4 on the evening.
Next:
Who? Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Chicago Dogs, Game 3
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Sunday, 3:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP David Holmberg (Milwaukee) vs. RHP Eddie Butler (Chicago)
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: Entering the day, Milwaukee boasted a 23-1 record when leading after five innings. Now, it's 23-2.
