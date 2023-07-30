RedHawks Take Third Straight from Goldeyes

July 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead Fargo-Moorhead (35-51) used a four-run third inning to their advantage in defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-40) 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Shaw Park. Fargo-Moorhead has won the first three games of this series.

Winnipeg jumped on the board in the second inning first when designated hitter Miles Simington (1) hit a homer to left. It was his first professional round-tripper. That made it 1-0.

But the Fargo-Moorhead came back in the third. Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke (5-5) walked the lead-off man, catcher BJ Lopez. Center fielder Evan Alexander sacrificed Lopez to second and on the bunt, Winnipeg first baseman Jacob Bockelie fielded the ball but his throw to first with second baseman Brynn Martinez covering went way past Martinez down the right field line advancing Lopez to third and Alexander to second. Designated hitter Correlle Prime drove home Lopez on a grounder to short which tied the game. The Fargo-Moorhead took the lead for good adding three more runs all with two out. Second baseman Manuel Boscan singled to right making it 2-1, and then first baseman Leobaldo Pina (11) ripped a two-run homer to left making it a 4-1 advantage.

Fargo-Moorhead added two more two out runs in the sixth against Seabrooke on a two-run single by Alexander.

The Goldeyes made a push as third baseman Dayson Croes (3) homered in the sixth while in the eighth shortstop Andy Armstrong delivered a two-run two-out double tightening the game to 6-4 Fargo-Moorhead. However, the Goldeyes went in order in the ninth against Reza Aleaziz (5).

The winner for Fargo-Moorhead was first year pro Colten Davis (2-0). In four innings out of the bullpen, he allowed four hits, three runs (three earned). The righty walked one, and struck out four. The starter for the RedHawks--Kelvan Pilot worked four innings giving up one run (earned) on eight hits.

Seabrooke in defeat lasted six innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs (three earned). The Ontario native walked four, and struck out four.

The teams finish this four-game series Monday night at 5:30 in Winnipeg. Prime (3-6) will start for Fargo-Moorhead, the right-hander will oppose Winnipeg righty Landen Bourassa (5-5).

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Fargo-Moorhead leads the season series 5-1

Croes after going over two months without homering has homered twice on this homestand. Two-of-his-three homers have come against Fargo-Moorhead. His hitting streak is at eight games (13-32, .406)

Right fielder Max Murphy has hit safely in 17-of-his-last-19 games. He's 29-76 in that span, .382.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.