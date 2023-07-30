Nick Green Dominates Milwaukee, Dogs Earn Sixth Consecutive Victory

July 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-3 Saturday night at Impact Field. The team has earned its sixth consecutive victory, won its third series in a row and sits 4.5 games behind Milwaukee in the Eastern Division standings.

The Dogs are 8-1 since the All-Star break and 36-31 overall.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Nick Green returned to the mound for the first time since July 16. Green delivered six dominant innings, surrendered two earned runs, six hits and struck out five Milkmen. Green was more successful as the outing went on. He was stellar after a leadoff single in the top of the fifth inning.

Payton Eeles opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Eeles slashed a single to shallow center, which scored Luke Mangieri. The RBI was the first of his professional career.

The Milkmen jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the Dogs powered back quickly.

Mangieri blasted his 13th home run of the season against Milwaukee Milkmen starting pitcher Christian Young. Mangieri's right-field blast made it a 3-2 ballgame in the fifth.

Eeles had a sneaky outing on the base paths again and scored on an errant throw by Milwaukee left fielder Aaron Hill. Lujano popped the ball into shallow right field. Payton Eeles initially held off but quickly read that Hill's throw was coming in high. Eeles darted toward the plate and barely sneaked past the lunging Young.

Eeles' quick thinking tied the game at three.

The Dogs scored an additional four runs in the sixth inning, including the first four hitters reaching with a single.

Matt Bottcher singled home Ryan Lidge, Josh Altmann scored on a groundout to first base, and Cody Bohanek's single brought in Bottcher and Dylan Rosa.

Young exited the game in the fifth inning, after allowing the first three hitters aboard. He finished the night allowing seven hits and five earned runs.

The Dogs' offensive explosion gave the Chicago bullpen plenty of insurance.

Joe Cavallaro entered the game in the seventh inning and shut down the Milkmen. Cavallaro dominated the top of Milwaukee's order and struck out the side. Cavallaro finished with four strikeouts in his two-inning appearance.

Jake Newberry closed the game in the ninth, and the Dogs secured their sixth consecutive victory.

The Dogs look to earn their second consecutive series sweep Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.