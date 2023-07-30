Matson, Monarchs Shut Out Explorers

July 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Zach Matson threw six shutout innings, Micker Adolfo blasted his fifth home run of the year and the Kansas City Monarchs blanked the Sioux City Explorers 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Park.

Matson, Miller Hogan and Jordan Martinson combined for the shutout, which snapped a six-game losing streak for Kansas City. They return home to face Winnipeg Tuesday night.

The Monarchs remain 2.5 games ahead of Fargo-Moorhead for first place in the American Association West Division.

Kansas City scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning. Chris Herrmann delivered an RBI double to make it 1-0. It was the 66th RBI of the season for the player of the year contender.

Jan Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the Monarchs' second run. Adolfo homered a couple batters later to make it 4-0.

That was all the scoring either team managed. Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee tossed three perfect innings with six strikeouts in his first outing since missing close to a month with a hamstring injury.

Brenden Heiss threw the final five innings for the Explorers, allowing no runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Hogan pitched a scoreless seventh and got the first two outs of the eighth before Sioux City loaded the bases. Monarchs' manager Joe Calfapietra brought Martinson in to get the final out of the frame.

The left-hander stayed in to pitch the ninth and earn the save for Kansas City.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a six-game series with Winnipeg Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.