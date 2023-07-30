Dockhounds Erase Early Deficit, Rally Past Canaries
July 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries scored five first inning runs but Lake Country came roaring back to rally past the Birds 15-6 on Sunday.
Mike Hart opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly before Darnell Sweeney ripped an RBI single. Jabari Henry raced home on a wild pitch and Wellington Dotel followed with a two-run double before Lake Country could escape the inning.
The 5-0 lead held until the top of the fifth when the DockHounds belted a two-run homerun. Lake Country struck for five runs in the sixth inning to go in front for good before scoring twice more in the seventh.
Sioux Falls got a run back in the bottom half when Trevor Achenbach singled to bring home Sweeney but the DockHounds responded with a six-run eighth inning, punctuated by a grand slam from former big leaguer Curtis Terry.
Achenbach finished with four hits and Sweeney added three as the Canaries dip to 31-38 overall. The Birds will open a six-game roadtrip Tuesday night in Gary.
