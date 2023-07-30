Dogs Hold off Lake Country, Earn Series Sweep

July 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Lake Country DockHounds 6-4 Thursday night at Impact Field. The Dogs improve to 34-31, have won four consecutive games and earn their first series sweep since late May.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Cole Aker threw five innings of one-hit ball. Aker allowed zero runs, two walks and tossed three strikeouts. Aker's start was his second as a Dog and first at Impact Field.

Aker was dominant from start to finish, but especially in the first three innings. He retired the first seven Lake Country hitters and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning.

The Dogs' offense continued its tear against DockHound pitching. The Dogs totaled 20 runs against Lake Country in the three-game set.

The Dogs struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Payton Eeles scored on an error by Lake Country shortstop Marcus Chiu. Eeles easily advanced from second to home on Chiu's errant throw to first base.

The Dogs added two more runs in the next inning.

Brennan Metzger scorched a single to left field, which brought Luke Mangieri home. Jesus Lujano followed Metzger with a double to right-center field that scored Metzger.

The Dogs added their final three runs in the seventh inning.

Ryan Lidge smashed a two-run home to left-center field - his seventh home run of the season. It was Lidge's first home run since July 7.

Matt Bottcher drove Josh Altmann home, which extended the Dogs' lead to 6-0.

Andrew Edwards and Joe Cavallaro dominated in their appearances out of the bullpen. Edwards pitched an efficient 1-2-3 sixth inning, and Cavallaro notched three strikeouts in his five-out appearance.

Osiris German came in to close the game in the ninth inning but only lasted 0.1 innings. German surrendered two hits, two walks and a grand slam.

Closer Brian Schlitter entered the game and recorded the final two outs for the Dogs.

The Dogs begin one of the most crucial series against the Milwaukee Milkmen Friday night at Impact Field. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.