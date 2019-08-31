RedHawks Snap Streak with Win against Railroaders

FARGO, ND - A three-run eighth, thanks in part to a wild pitch and passed ball back to back, was enough for the RedHawks to come from behind and defeat the Cleburne Railroaders 4-3 on Saturday night.

Tyler Pike (8-3) took the mound for his 15th start of the season for Fargo-Moorhead against Jesus Sanchez (10-4). Pike started the game by giving up a run on a sacrifice fly to Cleburne's John Nester. Pike settled in and threw four scoreless innings before giving up another run in the sixth inning. Pike finished his day with six innings pitched, two earned runs on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

The RedHawks got on the board in the fourth inning to tie the game at one thanks to a Correlle Prime single for his 75th RBI of the year. Cleburne took a 2-1 lead in the sixth with John Nester's second RBI of the night on a single to right center field. Cleburne extended their lead to two with another run in the eighth.

Fargo-Moorhead responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Two runs came on a Correll Prime single to center field, and the final run of the inning came on a passed ball to allow Devan Ahart to come in and score the go-ahead run from third base. Michael Hope, who pitched two innings of relief, earned his eighth win of the season.

Geoff Broussard came in to pitch for the RedHawks in the ninth and (despite hitting two batters) earned his 27th save of the season, which ties Winnipeg's Victor Capellan for first place in the American Association. This win, in tandem with the Saints loss tonight, means that the RedHawks are tied for first place in the North Division with two games remaining in the regular season.

The RedHawks (62-36) and Railroaders (56-42) will play game two of the mthree-game series tomorrow at 1:00pm Newman Outdoor Field.

