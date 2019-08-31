Milkmen Close out Road Schedule with 5-3 Defeat

The Milwaukee Milkmen were attempting to knock the Chicago Dogs from the play-off race, but were unsuccessful. However, with a victory by the St Paul Saints, the Dogs will have to wait again until next season.

Newly acquired Jake Matthys started the game and went 6 innings and pitched a great game against the offensive minded Dogs. Jake gave up 7 hits and 3 runs, however, only one run was earned. In the fourth inning, the Milkmen appeared to have dodged the bullet with a high fly down the right field line. Second baseman Garrett Copeland was unable to gather in the fly and it was dropped for an error and two runs for the Dogs.

The Milkmen had a rally going in the 2nd inning when Copeland and Riley Pittman singled to put runners on first and third with one out. However, Dan Ward grounded into a double play ending the inning.

The Dogs added to their lead with a two run home run by Victor Roache in the 7th making the score 5-1. However, the Milkmen did not quit, and put some pressure on the dogs in the 8th. They loaded the bases with no outs, however, the next three hitters were retired without a run scoring.

The Milkmen traveled back home for the final homestand. The pitcher for Fan Appreciation Night is Angel Ventura who is the leading pitcher in the American Association with a 2.62 Earned Run Average. Come on out and let the players know how much you enjoyed their effort. Game time for Saturday is 6:05 while Sunday and Monday's times are 1:05.

