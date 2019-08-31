Birds Fall to Winnipeg on Walk-Off Homer

WINNIPEG, MB - Tyler Herron threw eight outstanding innings for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday night, but one bad pitch in the ninth inning was the difference in the game. The Winnipeg Goldeyes (56-42) walked off the Canaries (37-61) 3-2.

Former Canary Reggie Abercrombie hit a two-run home run to win the game for Winnipeg. Abercrombie set the Goldeyes' all-time home run record with the blast.

Herron was locked in for eight innings of work, allowing six hits without walking a batter in the complete-game effort. At one point the veteran right-hander retired 14 hitters in a row. He failed to record an out in the ninth.

Sioux Falls scored the first two runs of the game, starting in the first inning. Brett Vertigan and Alay Lago singled to move a runner to scoring position, and Andrew Ely knocked an RBI single to make it 1-0 Birds.

The Birds doubled their lead in the fourth. Mitch Glasser reached on a two-out infield single, and Josh Rehwaldt doubled down the right-field line to make it 2-0 Canaries.

Winnipeg made it 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but from there both offenses fell silent. After an Ely single in the fifth, neither team reached base until the top of the ninth.

Goldeyes starter Kevin Hilton dug deep for eight innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, walking one and striking out one.

Brandon Bingel threw a scoreless ninth inning for Winnipeg. Wes Darvill started the bottom of the ninth with a single, setting things up for Abercrombie.

Game three of the Birds' series with Winnipeg is set for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Canaries fans can tune in on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

