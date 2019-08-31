McClain Puts Milwaukee on the Board, Lose to AirHogs 3-1
August 31, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
A steady pitching performance by Texas AirHogs starter Zhang Tao stopped the Milkmen from gaining momentum. Tao pitched 8 innings and allowed just one hit while walking 3 with 5 strikeouts.
Milwaukee finished with just 2 hits, and one of them was a solo shot from Glen McClain (3) in the ninth inning, which almost forced a rally.
Milkmen starter Angel Ventura did his job well, but was ultimately saddled with his 10th loss of the year. Ventura pitched 7 innings, allowing 8 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.
Milwaukee (37-61) continue their final series of the 2019 season against the AirHogs (27-71) tomorrow September 1st with a 1:05 pm first pitch.
