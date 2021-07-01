RedHawks Overcome Deficit to Defeat Goldeyes

July 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-22) by a score of 10-9 at Newman Outdoor Field Thursday afternoon.

Fargo-Moorhead (23-18) erased a five-run deficit to win for the second time in the series.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring when Tyler Hill led of the game with a triple and came home on a wild pitch. It was Hill's league-leading sixth three-bagger of the season.

Leobaldo Pina put the RedHawks in front 2-1 with a two-run home run down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning before Winnipeg re-took the lead in the top of the second as Tyler Hill singled up the middle with two out to drive in Logan Hill and Kevin Lachance.

The Goldeyes took a 5-2 lead in the top of the third inning when Wes Darvill smacked a two-run home run to right field with Kyle Martin on second base.

Fargo-Moorhead trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the inning as Will Zimmerman scored on a Pina sacrifice fly to centre field.

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning. Winnipeg scored when Logan Hill singled to right field to bring Raul Navarro home and the RedHawks replied with a single to right-centre field by Manuel Boscan that drove in Zimmerman to make the score 6-4 Goldeyes.

Winnipeg crossed the plate three times in the sixth inning. First Navarro lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right field to score Jay Gonzalez. Then Logan Hill belted a two-run home run to left field with Martin aboard to give the Goldeyes a five-run lead at 9-4.

The home side added a run on an infield single by Sam Dexter in the sixth inning before erupting for five more in the bottom of the seventh. Pina knocked in Zimmerman with a triple to left-centre field before himself scoring on a Correlle Prime single. Prime then scored on a fielding error. Run-scoring singles by John Silviano and Dexter gave Fargo-Moorhead a 10-9 advantage.

Goldeyes starter Jorge Gonzalez did not factor in the decision. Christian James (2-3) took the loss while Tevin Murray (1-0) earned the win in relief for the RedHawks. Ryan Flores pitched the final two innings to pick up his third save of the year.

Winnipeg now travels to Gary, Indiana for a three-game set with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Eduard Reyes (3-4, 7.27) will start Friday's series opener for the Goldeyes. First pitch from U.S. Steel Yard is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/U.S. border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.