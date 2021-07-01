American Association Game Recaps

July 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Kansas City 9 Sioux Falls 5 Game One

Kansas City 3 Sioux Falls 1 Game Two

Jan Hernandez and Colin Willis homered in game one, and Kansas City got a seven-inning complete game from Cody Mincey in game two as the Monarchs (22-15) swept the doubleheader from the Canaries (18-20) on Thursday at Legends Field. In game one, Kansas City scored in every inning, taking the lead for good in the fourth, after Sioux Falls had taken a 3-0 lead in the first on the strength of a two-run homer by Jabari Henry. In game two, Mincey allowed only three singles to continue a streak of good outings that started in June.

Fargo-Moorhead 10 Winnipeg 9

Leobaldo Pina had a triple and homer, and the RedHawks (23-18) came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Goldeyes (16-22) 10-9 on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field. Trailing 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Fargo-Moorhead scored five runs on six hits to take the lead, highlighted by the go-ahead single by Sam Dexter. Logan Hill and Wes Darvill both homered for Winnipeg.

Kane County 5 Gary SouthShore 4

Mark Karaviotis ripped a two-run double in the eighth that turned a one-run deficit into a 5-4 win for the Cougars (19-22) over the Railcats (18-22) on Thursday. Gary SouthShore had turned a 3-1 hole around with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Jeffrey Baez and Mitch Reeves scored on the eventual game-winning double, which was the third hit of the day for the Kane County DH.

Sioux City 5 Houston 3

Jose Sermo launched his fourteenth homer of the season, Brett Adcock threw 5.2 innings of one-run, two-hit ball and the Explorers (25-14) beat the Apollos (7-32) by a 5-3 count on Thursday. Blake Tiberi scored two with a single in the first before Sermo launched a two-run shot in the second for Sioux City. Lane Milligan closed out the scoring for the Explorers with a solo shot in the sixth. Brian Dansereau and Dom DeRenzo homered for Houston.

Lincoln 5 Cleburne 3

Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann each homered to back a strong outing from starter Kyle Kinman (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 7 K) and the Saltdogs (18-19) beat the Railroaders (20-19) 5-3 on Thursday evening. Cleburne scored all three runs in the first inning on two singles and a Chase Simpson double, which was the only extra-base hit in the game for the Railroaders. Byrd's homer tied the game in the fifth and later that inning, Altmann gave Lincoln a lead it would not relinquish.

Chicago 10 Milwaukee 6 (SUSPENDED)

The game was suspended in the eighth inning due to a fireworks delay. The conclusion of the game will take place during the teams next scheduled series.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.