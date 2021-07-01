American Association Game Recaps
July 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release
Kansas City 9 Sioux Falls 5 Game One
Kansas City 3 Sioux Falls 1 Game Two
Jan Hernandez and Colin Willis homered in game one, and Kansas City got a seven-inning complete game from Cody Mincey in game two as the Monarchs (22-15) swept the doubleheader from the Canaries (18-20) on Thursday at Legends Field. In game one, Kansas City scored in every inning, taking the lead for good in the fourth, after Sioux Falls had taken a 3-0 lead in the first on the strength of a two-run homer by Jabari Henry. In game two, Mincey allowed only three singles to continue a streak of good outings that started in June.
Fargo-Moorhead 10 Winnipeg 9
Leobaldo Pina had a triple and homer, and the RedHawks (23-18) came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Goldeyes (16-22) 10-9 on Thursday at Newman Outdoor Field. Trailing 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Fargo-Moorhead scored five runs on six hits to take the lead, highlighted by the go-ahead single by Sam Dexter. Logan Hill and Wes Darvill both homered for Winnipeg.
Kane County 5 Gary SouthShore 4
Mark Karaviotis ripped a two-run double in the eighth that turned a one-run deficit into a 5-4 win for the Cougars (19-22) over the Railcats (18-22) on Thursday. Gary SouthShore had turned a 3-1 hole around with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Jeffrey Baez and Mitch Reeves scored on the eventual game-winning double, which was the third hit of the day for the Kane County DH.
Sioux City 5 Houston 3
Jose Sermo launched his fourteenth homer of the season, Brett Adcock threw 5.2 innings of one-run, two-hit ball and the Explorers (25-14) beat the Apollos (7-32) by a 5-3 count on Thursday. Blake Tiberi scored two with a single in the first before Sermo launched a two-run shot in the second for Sioux City. Lane Milligan closed out the scoring for the Explorers with a solo shot in the sixth. Brian Dansereau and Dom DeRenzo homered for Houston.
Lincoln 5 Cleburne 3
Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann each homered to back a strong outing from starter Kyle Kinman (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 7 K) and the Saltdogs (18-19) beat the Railroaders (20-19) 5-3 on Thursday evening. Cleburne scored all three runs in the first inning on two singles and a Chase Simpson double, which was the only extra-base hit in the game for the Railroaders. Byrd's homer tied the game in the fifth and later that inning, Altmann gave Lincoln a lead it would not relinquish.
Chicago 10 Milwaukee 6 (SUSPENDED)
The game was suspended in the eighth inning due to a fireworks delay. The conclusion of the game will take place during the teams next scheduled series.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 1, 2021
- Cougars Win Late in Series Finale - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- X's Take Rubber Game to Start July with Win - Sioux City Explorers
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- 'Dogs Rally to Beat Railroaders - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Lincoln Rallies Past Cleburne to Take Series Finale - Cleburne Railroaders
- RedHawks Overcome Deficit to Defeat Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Hawks Erase 5-Run Deficit to Grab Series Win - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Rain Goes Away But Roster Remains Fluid - Kansas City Monarchs
- Pobereyko Named Pitcher of the Month - Sioux City Explorers
- Bullpen Dazzles as Cleburne Battles Past Saltdogs - Cleburne Railroaders
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- RailCats Muzzle Cougars in 4-1 Trouncing - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- 'Dogs Strand 11 in Loss to Cleburne - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Goldeyes Beat RedHawks - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Comeback Bid in Ninth Falls Short - Sioux City Explorers
- Winnipeg Flips Script on RedHawks - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.