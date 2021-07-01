Cougars Win Late in Series Finale

GENEVA, Illi. - In the series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats (18-22) and the Kane County Cougars (19-22), Mark Karaviotis ripped a two-out, two-RBI double to take the 5-4 lead in the eighth and win the series for Kane County.

A 3-for-4 day at the dish and a game-winning double for Karaviotis highlighted the game of the year for the Cougars.

Gary SouthShore fell behind in a 2-0 deficit early, and while a Raymond Jones RBI-single cut the lead in half, the Cougars were quick to tack on one more to make it 3-1 after four.

Down by two, Cole Cook locked in on the mound. Typically a reliever, Cook's first start on the mound lasted seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts in a no-decision. The Illusionist was deceiving late as he retired the last 11 batters he faced, four via strikeout.

The 'Cats scurried back to cut the game to one in the sixth, then tied it in the seventh, then took the lead in the eighth. Every late RBI for the RailCats was on either a sac-fly or a ground out.

With a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth frame, Sandy Lugo came into the game and retired the first two batters he saw. Back-to-back two-out singles from Jeffrey Baez and Mitch Reeves kept the inning alive to set the table for Mark Karaviotis.

With two down in a 2-2 count, Karaviotis sent a towering fly ball to deep left-center field. Left-fielder Raymond Jones ranged back to the wall, leapt, but couldn't come away with the ball as it sliced right past his glove and off the wall.

Two runs came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth frame to hand Kane County the late 5-4 lead on Karaviotis' third hit of the day.

To shut the door, former RailCat Mark Seyler went 1-2-3 in the ninth and struck out two for his fifth save of the year, three of which have come against Gary SouthShore.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats head back home for a six-game homestand that kicks off with a series opener against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday, July 2 at 7:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

