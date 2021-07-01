Hawks Erase 5-Run Deficit to Grab Series Win

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rode a five-run seventh inning and two shutout innings by reliever Ryan Flores to erase a five-run Winnipeg lead and claim a 10-9 comeback win over the Goldeyes in front of 2,305 fans on Thursday afternoon. Leo Pina was 2-for-4 with a triple, home run, two runs scored and four RBIs in the win.

It was a bullpen game for the RedHawks on Thursday, as they used five pitchers in the game. RHP Austin Ver Steeg (0-2) started the game and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks in two innings. LHP Mark Finkelnburg (0-0) pitched the next two innings and allowed two runs on a hit and two walks. RHP Luke Lind (0-0) allowed four runs on six hits in two innings. LHP Tevin Murray (1-0) faced the minimum in one inning and got his first professional win. RHP Ryan Flores (2-0) was outstanding - he pitched two innings and allowed only two walks while striking out three batters to get his third save of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead took a first inning lead off a Leo Pina two-run home run, but did not hold the lead for long. They then scored one run in the third, fifth, and sixth innings and trailed by as much as 9-4 before taking the lead back with a five-run seventh inning. It was the fourth straight game that the RedHawks scored five or more runs in a single inning. Will Zimmerman and Manuel Boscan were a combined 7-for-10 in the game. Zimmerman had two doubles and three runs scored in his first game since June 25.

Winnipeg starter Jorge Gonzalez (1-2) pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only four runs despite giving up seven hits and a walk. The Goldeyes used four pitchers in relief, none of whom threw more than an inning. LHP Ken Frosch (3-3) and RHP Christian James (2-3) combined to give up five runs on six hits and a walk. James, who came in to pitch in the seventh inning, did not record an out and earned the loss. Travis Seabrooke (1-0) and Daniel Kubiuk (1-0) pitched the last 1.2 innings and allowed three combined hits.

The Goldeyes scored at least one run in each of the first three innings and four more combined between the fifth and sixth innings. Tyler Hill, Logan Hill, and Wes Darvill each had at least two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored in the game. Hill and Darvill each hit a two-run home run in the game.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue their homestand as they open up a three-game series in Fargo against the North Division-leading Milwaukee Milkmen starting Friday night at 7:02 p.m. The starters for tomorrow's game have not yet been determined.

