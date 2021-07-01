X's Take Rubber Game to Start July with Win

July 1, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - Another good start from Brett Adcock and a couple of timely home runs power the Sioux City Explorers to the series win over the Houston Apollos 5-3, taking the rubber game.

Sioux City got the scoring started in the second inning as Lane Milligan and Chris Clare reached second and third on back to back singles with some aggressive base running. It was then the newest member to the team, Blake Tiberi who collected his first hit as an Explorer with a single to score the two runs and give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

Jose Sermo doubled that lead in the third with his 14th home run of the season. The laser that was tucked inside the left field foul pole came with a man aboard to push Sioux City's advantage to 4-0.

Brett Adcock (2-4) earned the win as he once again for a third straight start pitched well. He retired the first nine batters that he faced. Ran into a jam in the fourth with the bases loaded but got out of it unscathed. His only mistake came on one pitch in the sixth to Brian Dansereau who hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and make it a 4-1 game.

Adcock ended up tossing 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven.

After the home run for Houston, Sioux City answered immediately as their lead off batter in the sixth also clobbered a solo home run. Lane Milligan crushed his fifth down the right field line, keeping it fair to give Sioux City a 5-1 lead.

Houston added a pair of runs in the ninth on a Dom Derenzo two run home run to produce the games final score 5-3.

With the win Sioux City improves to 25-14 and a share of the best record in the American Association heading into Fourth of July Weekend. The X's will welcome the Kane County Cougars to Lewis and Clark Park for the first time for the start of a three game series on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.