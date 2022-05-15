RedHawks Edge Goldeyes in Another Wild Affair

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-2) lost 9-7 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon.

The RedHawks (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. With the bases loaded and one out, John Silviano grounded out to Goldeyes' starting pitcher Freisis Adames to score Peter Maris from third base. Christian Correa followed with a two-out, two-run single to right field.

Maris made it 4-0 RedHawks with a one-out, solo home run to right-centre in the top of the second.

Winnipeg cut into the deficit in the home third when Max Murphy lined an opposite-field, solo home run to right-centre.

The RedHawks re-extended their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fourth on a Kevonte Mitchell sacrifice fly and a Leobaldo Pina two-out, RBI double.

The Goldeyes rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. David Washington opened the frame with a towering home run to right-centre. A Logan Hill single and walks to Andrew Martinez and Hidekel Gonzalez helped load the bases with one out. Raul Navarro pulled the Goldeyes within 6-4, hitting a two-run single to centre on an 0-2 count. Eric Rivera then blasted a three-run home run to left for his first career professional home run.

Fargo-Moorhead responded in the top of the fifth with solo homers from Jacob Bockelie and Maris to go back in front 8-7.

Drew Ward's two-out, RBI single in the top of the ninth provided the RedHawks with an insurance run.

Bret Helton (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the RedHawks, while Jose Vasquez (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Alex DuBord pitched scoreless innings over the eighth and ninth to earn a six-out save, his first of the year.

Adames took a no-decision, allowing six earned runs on eight hits in four innings. Adames walked three and struck out one.

Sebastian Kessay started for the RedHawks and also took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on two hits in three innings. Kessay walked two and struck out two.

The teams combined for 17 home runs (eight by Winnipeg, nine by Fargo-Moorhead) in the three-game series.

The Goldeyes have Monday off and continue their opening homestand Tuesday night against the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

