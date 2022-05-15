'Cats Can't Find Their Groove in Series Finale

May 15, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Rosemont, IL - The Gary SouthShore RailCats couldn't get anything going today against the Chicago Dogs as they suffered a 13-0 loss to conclude their first series in 2022.

The Dogs scored in each of their first three times at-bat, punctuated by a five-run second inning and four-run third inning, before tacking on another trio in the seventh.

The RailCats bullpen ended up tossing 6.1 innings in relief and held off a surging Dogs offense for the most part. Following Carlos Vega's South Shore debut, Nick Garcia retired both batters he faced to close out the fourth inning. Leif Strom went the rest of the way as he threw four innings in relief. In his first American Association outing, he allowed three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out a game-high six batters.

Offensively, although the RailCats registered only five hits, a couple of players stood out against a stout Chicago pitching display. Chris Burgess reached base three times in four plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Daniel Lingua chipped in with a single and a base on balls while Alec Olund and K.V. Edwards each recorded base hits.

Defensively, Gary SouthShore played an error-free game and flashed the leather in the process. Michael Woodworth robbed Dogs right fielder Danny Mars of a leadoff hit in the sixth inning when he made a sliding stop on a groundball that reached the outfield grass. Not to be outdone, Javeyan Williams showed off his range in center field and left his feet to take extra bases away from Harrison Smith in the eighth. After his full extension diving catch from last night's contest made the league's daily whiparound this morning, Williams now has a highlight-reel worthy catch in two of his last three games.

The RailCats have an off day tomorrow but are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Northwest Medicine Field to take on the Kane County Cougars at 6:35 p.m. You can catch all the action online at aabaseball.tv and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network on Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.