Railroaders' Spoil Cougars Rally in Extras

May 15, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars rallied from two-run deficits on two separate occasions, but the Cleburne Railroaders broke the game open with five runs in the top of the 11th inning to claim a 9-6 victory on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

With the game tied at four heading into the 11th, The Railroaders (1-1) loaded the bases with a single and a walk against Cougars (1-1) reliever Pearson McMahan (0-1). Cesar Trejo then knocked in two with a single through the middle. Later in the frame, Matt Morgan drew a bases-loaded walk, Vaibhav Desai would add an RBI-single and Hunter Wolfe drove in the fifth run of the frame with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom half, the Cougars cut into the lead against Cleburne reliever Austin Fairchild (1-0). Ernie De La Trinidad's single drove in Galli Cribbs Jr., who started the frame at second base. Jimmy Kerrigan would add a sacrifice fly to score De La Trinidad, but Fairchild was able to strike out Nick Anderson

The Railroaders took an early lead against Cougars starter Vance Worley. Following a Zach Nehrir double, Chase Simpson then deposited a base hit into right field to put Cleburne ahead 1-0. In the top of the second, the Railroaders added another on a solo homer down the left-field line by Trejo.

Kane County came back to tie it in the bottom of the eighth. Nick Anderson walked to lead off the inning and reached third base on a Josh Rolette single. Then Dylan Busby ripped a double just inside the third-base line into the corner to score both Anderson and Rolette.

In the top of the 10th, the Railroaders jumped back in front. Following a sacrifice bunt and a walk by Vaibahv Desai, Nick Shumpert tripled to right field off Cougars reliever Jack Anderson to put Cleburne ahead 4-2. The Cougars mounted a comeback thanks to Busby's game-tying double down the third baseline.

Nick Gardewine earned the win, despite suffering a blown save in the 10th.

The series with the Railroaders will conclude on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Right-hander Garrett Alexander (0-0) will take the mound for Cleburne against fellow righty Jack Fox (0-0) for the Cougars. First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 1:00 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

