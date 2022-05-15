RailCats Crush Dogs in Historic Win

Rosemont, IL - After falling silent on Opening Day, the Gary SouthShore RailCats lineup fired at full force to take home a 14-5 victory, the first of the Lamarr Rogers era.

The 'Cats got the scoring started in the first inning as they jumped all over Chicago's starter, former Major Leaguer Mickey Jannis. Javeyan Williams, Michael Woodworth, and Michael Cruz combined to load the bases to start off the game before Tom Walraven's infield single plated the game's first run. A double play, another runner led to another run, giving the visitors an early two-run advantage.

Though the Dogs cut the lead in half in their first turn at-bat, the Gary SouthShore offense began to pull away shortly thereafter. K.V. Edwards ripped a base hit to right field before immediately stealing second and drawing a defensive interference to take third. Daniel Lingua drew a walk and advanced to second on the Dogs infraction to set Williams up with two runners in scoring position.

The leadoff man took full advantage of the situation and knocked a single into center field to increase the lead back to two. Woodworth followed up with a sacrifice fly before Cruz doubled to right field to cap off a three-run second.

Even up by four runs, the RailCats continued to pile on. Lingua led off by tripling to center field and scored on a Williams single one batter later. Two consecutive walks resulted in another tally and reloaded the bases for Alec Olund to record a sacrifice fly. Upon the second out of the frame, Donivan Williams got hit by a pitch and Edwards worked a bases-loaded walk, and Lingua took a 2-0 fastball over the fence for a grand slam and capped off an eight-run inning.

In spite of the run support, Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Edward Cuello pitched like he did not have any. He threw five innings of two-run ball, walking only one Dog while striking out five.

The RailCats' bats cooled off a bit after their eight-run explosion, but not before they tacked on one more in the eighth inning. Michael Woodworth led off by doubling, and defensive replacement Jackson Smith brought him in by singling in his first at-bat in 2022.

The win marks the first of Lamarr Rogers' tenure as the Gary SouthShore RailCats manager. In doing so, he becomes the team's first African American manager to win a game since Garry Templeton in 2004 and the first in the American Association to do so since Vince White with the Shreveport-Bossier Captains in 2011.

