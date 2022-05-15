DockHounds Bark Back with Late Game Heroics

FRANKLIN, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds earn their first victory of the season Sunday afternoon, as they defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 6-5 at Franklin Field.

Milwaukee hoped to sweep the new club, but the visiting DockHounds had other plans. Lake Country put up three runs in the first inning, courtesy of another home run by Gio Brusa for three RBIs.

The Milkmen started off their half of the second with back-to-back home runs by Aaron Hill and Mason Davis. After loading the bases, DockHound Jake Snider leaped up high and robbed what would have been a grand slam.

Milwaukee first baseman Correlle Prime singled to left, giving his team a 4-3 lead. The scoring drought ended in the seventh inning when Aaron Takacs hit his second single to tie the ball game.

Chad Sedio hit a solo home run to give the Milkmen a late lead in the bottom of the seventh. The score was 5-4 at this point.

But Lake Country kept fighting as they had runners on first and second base with no outs in the 9th. With their backs against the wall, Takacs recorded his third hit of the afternoon with a 2-RBI single, giving the DockHounds the 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the 9th, pitcher Cyrillo Watson ended the chance for the Milkmen to win, as he struck out the power-hitting Keon Barnum. This is the first DockHounds first victory in club history. Watson earned his first win on the season, while A.J. Schugel took the loss.

The DockHounds will hit the road again as they face the Sioux City Explorers starting Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

