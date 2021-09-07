RedHawks Beat Goldeyes in Season Finale

September 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (50-49) lost 9-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park on Monday afternoon.

The RedHawks (61-38) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-out, RBI single from Carson McCurdy.

Kevin Lachance singled leading off the bottom of the second, took second on a single through the left side from Logan Hill, and advanced to third when Austin Rei Walked. Two batters later, Tyler Hill beat out a fielder's choice on a potential inning-ending double play ball to score Lachance with the tying run.

Wes Darvill led off the bottom of the third with a double to right, and scored the go-ahead run on a two-out, RBI infield single from Deon Stafford.

Fargo-Moorhead answered back with a six-run top of the fourth. Carson McCurdy doubled home Ed Reichenbach to tie the game, and scored on an RBI single from Mitch Piatnik to make it 3-2 RedHawks. Sam Troyer drew a bases-loaded walk, while Marshall Rich scored on a wild pitch. Nick Novak beat out an RBI infield single, and the RedHawks made it 7-2 on a Jacob Bockelie RBI fielder's choice.

The RedHawks made it 9-2 on a solo home run from Sam Troyer in the eighth, and a solo shot from Bockelie leading off the ninth.

Kyle Martin provided the game's final margin with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth which ran his American Association record RBI total to 106.

RedHawks' starter Austin Ver Steeg (3-3) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits in five and one-third innings. Ver Steeg walked three and struck out two.

Eduard Reyes (7-9) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on five hits in three-plus innings. Reyes walked three and struck out four.

For information on 2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes' season tickets and 10-game mini packs, as well as the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 7, 2021

RedHawks Beat Goldeyes in Season Finale - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.